Bills take care of business with rainy win over Texans

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills straight arms Joe Thomas #48 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Bills notch their second shutout of the season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — On a wet and rainy day at Highmark Stadium, the Bills did what they needed to do and disposed of the Houston Texans as 18.5-point favorites with a 40-0 win.

The 40-point margin of victory is the second-largest for a regular season game in franchise history. In 1990, the Bills beat the Browns 42-0.

Josh Allen finished with 20 completions on 29 attempts for 248 yards and two touchdowns while throwing one interception. Stefon Diggs had his biggest receiving game of the year with 114 yards on seven receptions.

The Texans finished the first half with -23 total passing yards as Davis Mills completed just one pass for 3 yards and was sacked three times for a loss of 23 yards. The rushing attack was not much better, piling up 31 yards in the first half.

The weather seemed to impact Allen to start the game, as he threw an interception that was nowhere near his intended target of Diggs.

After a Houston turnover on downs and a Bills punt, Tremaine Edmunds got the game’s first big play with an interception of Mills.

The Bills drove down the field for a 69-yard touchdown drive as Allen hit Dawson Knox from 25 yards out for a 7-0 lead.

The rest of the first half featured another interception by Mills and three Tyler Bass field goals to give the Bills a 16-0 lead at the break.

The Bills got the ball to start the second half and drove down the field for yet another field goal, making the score 19-0.

After yet another Texans punt, the power went out at Highmark Stadium, briefly. While power quickly returned to the stadium after just a few seconds, the CBS broadcasting truck did not get power back. The CBS studio crew began calling the game, which became the most interesting part of the game.

The Bills finally found the end zone once again on a short one-yard pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox for a 26-0 lead.

Houston would fumble the ball on the next possession and Zack Moss waltzed into the end zone on the ensuing drive to give Buffalo a 33-0 lead.

In relief duty, Mitch Trubisky would run in for a four-yard score to wrap it up at 40-0.