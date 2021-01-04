Bills ‘superfan’ talks game ticket process, attendance rules during COVID

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Saturday is the Buffalo Bills game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park. Ron Maggio is a local Bills super enthusiast who has tickets, which come with some extra costs this time around. He talked to News 8 on the what the process looks like during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maggio has four tickets for the game in the end zone. He has been a Bills ticket holder since 1972 and has been collecting memorabilia for just as long. Inside his insurance office in the city are all kinds of autographed items going back decades.

He says in order to get those tickets and attend the game for the Bills vs. Colts, there are quite a few new rules and costs associated with it.

Maggio says it’s $63 for a rapid COVID-19 test, and $11 just to park at the COVID-19 testing site — per person, not per car. There is also no gathering outside before the game, a longtime tradition for Maggio and so many others.

But even with all of that, he says nothing is going to kill his enthusiasm and spirit for Saturday.

“We’re back. The Bills are back. I mean the $68, $78, the $86 dollars added on per ticket. It’s worth it. And at least there’s not going to be a big traffic jam getting in or getting out. But the problem also is no tailgating. I mean, we used to make some mean food for those tailgate parties. It’s definitely worth it,” says Maggio.

Many Bills fans at home will likely envy Maggio’s point of view Saturday. Speaking of fans at home, having any Bills-themed parties with your friends? Well, health experts have huddled together and are asking the public not to do that. Gatherings are the biggest spreaders of COVID-19.

“Technology offers a whole bunch of solutions,” says Mike Johansson, Principal Lecturer of Communications at RIT

Johansson says you can still enjoy the game with your friends, without spreading COVID-19. Here’s one way:

“Maybe see if you can get a webcam to put on top of your TV, and have that feed go to a group Zoom that you can do with a whole bunch of other people you know…”



He also says to get in the spirit…It will help. “Dress up like a real fan. Don’t watch this game in your pajamas,” says Johansson.

And if you’re looking to dress like a real fan, Maggio can certainly help with that. “God bless the Bills, the coach, the GM, the owners, everyone. They gave us a great team,” he says.