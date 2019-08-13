Bills Super Bowl parade picking up steam as Facebook event

Fans react during the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills have never won a Super Bowl, but some are optimistic about the team’s chances this year.

So optimistic they have scheduled a Bills Super Bowl parade event on Facebook.

The championship celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

More than 1,500 people have already committed to going to the event with nearly 3,000 more who say they’re “interested” in attending. The discussion on the page has been enthusiastic and organizer Stevie Gorcyca posted that it’s better to schedule ahead for the parade instead of forgetting and having to go to work that day.

Meanwhile, for the Bills to reach their championship aspirations, they will first have to put in the work on the practice field.

This week the team is in South Carolina for joint-practices with the Carolina Panthers. Thad Brown is there and will have the latest Bills news each day so check back with News 8 WROC and follow Thad on Twitter for all of your Bills updates.