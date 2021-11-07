Bills suffer embarrassing loss to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 07: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills on the field after being sacked during the second quarter in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WROC) — For the second straight week, the Bills struggled against an inferior team that entered with just one win.

This time around, the Bills were unable to come away with the win as they fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 9-6.

The offensive line, missing starters Spencer Brown and Jon Feliciano, struggled mightily. Josh Allen threw two interceptions, was sacked four times, and lost a fumble. He finished 31 for 46 with 264 passing yards.

The Bills were able to get field goals on their first two drives of the game but followed that up with three punts, two interceptions, a fumble, and a turnover on downs.

With the first half winding down, the Jaguars were driving and reached the red zone, but Carlos Hyde fumbled the ball away. Entering the fourth quarter, the game was tied 6-6.

The highlight of the first 45 minutes of play was the Josh Allen on Josh Allen oddities. Late in the first half, Jacksonville’s Allen sacked Buffalo’s Allen, the only time a player has been sacked by a player with his own name.

Late in the third quarter, Allen intercepted Allen for the defender’s first career interception.

In the fourth quarter, the madness continued. Early in the quarter, Jacksonville kicked a field goal to take a 9-6 lead. On the ensuing drive, Allen fumbled the ball away and it was recovered by Jacksonville’s Allen.

With one final chance to tie or win the game, Allen took a sack on third and seven at the Jacksonville 39 yard-line. On fourth and long, Allen could not find an open receiver and threw an incompletion to Stefon Diggs.

Devin Singletary was the team’s top running back, finishing with a mere 16 yards on five carries. Zack Moss left the game with a head injury. Diggs was the top receiver with six catches for 85 yards, but was invisible for most of the game.

Taron Johnson left the game and was ruled out with a concussion.

The Bills will hope to bounce back next week when they take on the Jets on the road.