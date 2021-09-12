Bills stress patience after floundering in first game

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills shakes hands with Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers after the game at Highmark Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Echoing remarks from last year, Bills try and ease the minds of concerned fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — No doubt this was a stunning loss for the Bills, even though it came against a Steelers team that seems pretty good with a maybe with a really good defense.

Leading 10-0 at halftime at home, this is a game a Super Bowl contender should finish. Afterward, the Bills players and coaches were all about perspective. This was the first game, not the last one.

“Y’all make it seem like we damn lost the Super Bowl or something,” said safety Jordan Poyer to the media. “That was a good football team and we didn’t play well enough to win. But the best thing we can do now is watch the tape tomorrow and learn from it and bounce back last week.”

“We felt that we were in a pretty good position to win the ball game,” said safety Micah Hyde. “Obviously [we wanted to] go out after half and keep playing the way we were in the first half, speaking defensively. But they made some plays. And if we want to take the next step then we can’t let that stuff happen.”

The mood postgame brought back memories after the loss to the regular-season loss to the Chiefs in 2020. After winning the first four games of the year, the Bills put up a pair of clunkers to the Titans and Kansas City.

However, the team stayed the course and proceeded to win ten out of their next eleven games to close the regular season 13-3. They can only hope the response this time around is equally as strong.

“We’ve been there before,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “It was one game, the expectations are high and that comes with the territory. With that said, you’ve got to stay humble and hungry in your approach every week. You guys know it’s a week-to-week league.”

“Give credit where credit is due, Mike Tomlin and his team came in here and out-coached us and out-played us,” McDermott added.

“We’re not going to panic,” said Josh Allen. “There are sixteen games left and we know what we need to do and we’re going to look at the film and work and strive to get better.”

Early in the fourth quarter, the Bills were facing a fourth and one in Pittsburgh territory with a 10-6 lead. Just nine plays later, they were down 20-10 and never could recover.

“The NFL is all about momentum,” Hyde summarized. “We weren’t able to stop it.”

The Bills will try and move past this loss against the Dolphins next week, who lead the AFC East after beating the Patriots in Foxborough.