BALTIMORE, Md. (WROC) — Down 20-3 late in the second quarter, the Bills scored the final 20 points of the game to defeat the Ravens 23-20 and move to 3-1 on the season.

Josh Allen threw for 213 yards with 19 completions on 36 attempts, tossing one touchdown pass and throwing an interception. He also was the team’s leading rusher, with eleven carries for 70 yards and a touchdown.

“The message was just be us,” said Allen on the team’s halftime turnaround. “That was a tough-fought football game by two tough teams. We just found a way.”

The Bills defense held Lamar Jackson to just 144 passing yards and two interceptions, both by Jordan Poyer.

“In the first half we were a little sloppy with the football, two turnovers, I thought the defense was holding us in there,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “Just executing at a higher level [in the 2nd half] and doing what we do and that was fun watching us settle in there.”

The final interception was a crucial one, as Poyer picked off Jackson with the game tied at 20 on 4th and goal at the two-yard line with 4:15 remaining in the game.

The Bills turned the Ball over two times in their first three drives, leading to ten points for the Ravens.

J.K. Dobbins had both touchdowns for the Ravens, one receiving and one rushing.

The Bills drove 77 yards on 12 plays to set up a game-winning 21-yard field goal from Tyler Bass, with the team kneeling to end the drive and run out the clock.

The Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers next week in what will likely be Kenny Pickett’s first NFL start after he replaced Mitch Trubisky in the Steelers’ loss to the Jets.