ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — After filling in the top of their cornerback depth chart with their first round pick, Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam, the Bills added some depth on Saturday by taking Villanova cornerback Christian Benford in the sixth round.

Benford was a standout at FCS Villanova, snatching 14 interceptions with 47 passes defended and 137 tackles in 36 games.

The Randallstown, Maryland native ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and with a 6’0” frame and 31-inch arms. He has the tools to be successful in the NFL, however it will be important to see how he makes the jump from small-school college football to the NFL.

He led the FCS in passes defended his senior year and was a CAA Football First Team Defense selection in 2021.

It will be difficult to make the Bills roster that has a good portion of its 53-man roster set in stone, but his traits make him an interesting flyer in the penultimate round. If anything, the can try and work his way up from the practice squad and earn a roster spot.