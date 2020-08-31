Bills still figuring out what their offensive line will look like on opening day

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cody Ford (70) plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – One big positive for the Bills offense was returning all five starters on the offensive line. But that continuity was disrupted when Jon Feliciano injured his pec and his expected recovery time is two to three months.

So now the Bills are trying to figure out the right side of their offensive line after Feliciano left a hole at right guard.

The do have a couple different options with Cody Ford either staying at right tackle or sliding inside and playing guard. Either way, the Bills are still looking at a bunch of options.

Last week I asked Sean McDermott when he wanted to make a decision about who will play where on the O-Line. He said within the next seven days but we’re past that as they’re mixing and matching some guys.

“Continuity is important and I wish I could sit here today and say that we know exactly how that’s gonna look, we’re still looking at some things. I think we got a pretty good feel for how it’s gonna look. There’s been ongoing conversations every day, evaluations so we’re gonna continue to look at some things,” McDermott said.

They are also dealing with another injury there as Quinton Spain was out once again on Monday with a foot injury.

“That also gives us an opportunity to look at some things and we’ll use that opportunity to the best of our advantage today,” McDermott said before practice on Monday.

“Position flexibility is important for any team but particularly on the offensive line position you just, you can’t have enough guys that can do multiple things so we’ll figure this thing out,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said last week.

Back to Ford, he split time with Ty Nsekhe last year at right tackle but McDermott would prefer not to have guys rotating as much this season.

“I’d rather not, I do believe that consistency and the continuity piece just breed a higher level of execution so we’ll see. We’ll do what we have to do to put the best product on the field.”