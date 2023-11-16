ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills center Mitch Morse said former Buffalo offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, was someone who loved his players. Morse was not the only player who said they hurt for the person who was fired on Tuesday.

However, the team must move forward with Dorsey out of the picture and shift their focus with Joe Brady now running the offense.

“I don’t want to think about the negativity towards the whole situation,” said Bills right tackle Spencer Brown. “I’m trying to look at it as positive as you can. Brady’s coming in and we know who he is. He knows the scheme and we believe in him.”

Brady held the role as the Bills quarterbacks coach before being named the interim offensive coordinator.

“You go inch by inch,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “There can be an impact. The overall energy. It’s in the margins in a lot of ways too.”

Since Week 5, 21% of the Bills offensive possessions have ended with a turnover which is the highest mark in the NFL. Also, the Bills have not scored more than 25 points since defeating the Dolphins in Week 4.

“We just have to take it one moment at a time,” said Morse. “I know if you guys have interviewed me before and the horse is dead and we’re beating the hell out of it. But it’s true. It’s not going to instantly be a light switch flip and we’re all completely different rolling around. It’s one moment at a time. What can we do in this rep, in this walkthrough or in this meeting?”

Josh Allen leads the NFL with 14 turnovers including 11 interceptions.

“It’s how you get back up from being knocked down,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen. “I think in this locker room there’s been plenty of being knocked down. We’ve felt that. But again helping each other back up and pushing each other and making sure we’re holding each other accountable for what’s been going on and how we can be better going forward.”

Brown said the best way to describe what is happening to the Bills offense is a rebirth.

“This is something new,” said Brown. “Let’s use this. Let’s carry this on. Hopefully it works out for us on Sunday.”