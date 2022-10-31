This wasn’t exactly an A+ game from the Bills Sunday night. Not that it mattered much.

They still won by a 10-point margin that was so comfy, Bills fans could have snuggled into their bed confident with a win long before the 4th quarter began.

As if winning an NFL game isn’t enough of a challenge, the Bills lately seem in need of some other way to keep their interest piqued. Whether it’s spotting the Ravens a 17-point lead or requiring a 15-hour bus ride of their star safety before the season’s biggest game.

This week it was, “Let’s just take the second half off”.

Josh Allen threw two brutal interceptions. The second one was so bad it was something Zach Wilson also accomplished earlier in the day in the Jets loss against the Patriots: turning an attempted throwaway into a turnover.

The Bills got absolutely gashed in a run defense performance that was circa early 2020. Granted, a good chunk of the 200-plus yards the Packers rolled up on the ground were so out of the norm for the game script that the Bills were almost unconcerned giving them up.

“When you run the ball on 3rd and 8 and 3rd and 10… all right. Congratulations,” Jordan Phillips said.

Green Bay did not actually run the ball on any third down longer than two yards (outside of a 3rd and 16 draw in the first half that was meant as a white flag). Regardless, Phillips made the Buffalo opinion of Green Bay’s rushing success clear.

It doesn’t mean the Bills still wanted to give those plays up. Same as it doesn’t mean Allen didn’t want to throw those interceptions. Those mistakes don’t really matter much compared to all the good things the Bills continually do.

The Allen touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs right before taking a shot from a pass rusher was one of the subtly best quarterback plays you’re going to see all year. While that one required a decent amount of arm brute force, the lazy feather Allen dropped on James Cook rolling to his left might be just as pretty.

My favorite Allen play this game might be an innocent looking six yard run in the second quarter. It was the only run that ended in a slide.

Everyone loves that Allen puts his body on the line to fight for every yard and has the body that can run (or leap!) over a decent amount of defenders. However, the accumulation of punishment is building a debt his body eventually won’t be able to cash.

Every hit Allen has to endure opens the door to catching one at that wrong angle and knocking him out a while this year or an accelerated aging process after years living the life of a running back lite. There’s a certain amount of punishment Allen should be able to avoid. Especially in October games when he’s up multiple scores.

The Bills defensive line was once again dishing out punishment of its own, but this time the authors were brand new. Instead of Von Miller and Jordan Phillips, it was Tim Settle and Ed Oliver setting up camp in the Green Bay backfield. Oliver was the driving force on the Greg Rousseau sack and had a another that was wiped a away by a non-coverage penalty. Settle grabbed a sack (that counted) and made the deflection that led to Matt Milano’s interception.

Both guys had high expectations this year that were derailed, one way or another, by early season injury.

“That’s the thing about our D-Line. Anybody and everybody can step up,” Phillips said. “It doesn’t have to be 40.”

We Western New York media types have done plenty of “The Bills won, but…” stories over the last couple years. Those stories used to be written as a comparison to an opponent or two the Bills would face down the road. Buffalo might have won the game, but how they won wouldn’t fly against whatever elite opponent was lurking on the schedule weeks later.

Those stories could still be written today and it’s still a comparison against a team more elite than who the Bills faced on this night. Except now that team is the Bills.

This win over Green Bay only gets questioned in any way because it wasn’t as good as some other performance the Bills had last month or last week or even last half. The Bills are their own gold standard and it’s so high even they can’t always live up to it. And that’s okay.

“A passing grade is a passing grade. Anytime that we have more points than the opposing team, I’m leaving this locker room with a smile,” Dion Dawkins said. “When we go back in tomorrow, we’re going to… get back to our official standard which is, hopefully, straight A’s across the board.”

A’s across the board sounds nice but the Bills have proven repeatedly it’s not necessary in the regular season. Very often, their B- game is better than most other teams’ A+.