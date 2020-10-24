Bills special teams shine in lackluster performances

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 13: Corey Bojorquez #9 of the Buffalo Bills punts the ball in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the main things Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane wanted to improve in the offseason was Bills special teams unit.

Over the last two weeks of lackluster play, Buffalo’s special teams have found a way of shining.

“I was very impressed with our performance on Monday night against a great special teams unit and coach in Kansas City,” said McDermott. “That was a big challenge and I thought we outplayed them.”

Outplaying the Super Bowl champions is no small feat, but it is a combined effort of great players. Andre Roberts is the sixth leading return man in the NFL with 271 total yards. Corey Bojorquez has made the starting punter job his own without a doubt holds the record for the league’s longest punt so far this season, his career-long 72 yarder against the Rams.

“I’ve been encouraged to this point what he’s done in six games,” said McDermott. “Consistency has been the main thing for him, and he’s committed to ensuring that continues.”

Rookie Tyler Bass earned the starting kicking job this summer, and has been given a strong pair to learn from each week between Bojorquez and long snapper Reid Ferguson.

“I got some things for me I gotta clean up, but this has been a great experience so far,” says Bass, who replaces veteran Stephen Hauschka.

Punt coverage has also been greatly improved with the offseason additions of Tyler Matakevich, A.J. Klein, and Taiwan Jones.

“All of those guys have done a great job of setting the tone and I know their mindset is to continue to do it week in and week out,” said Dawkins. “They play extremely hard every play, but they run down fast, they try to set a tempo each time they touch the football field.”

