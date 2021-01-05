Bills sign Stills, praise McKenzie as Beasley remains week-to-week

HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Kenny Stills #12 of the Houston Texans catches a pass from Deshaun Watson #4 during pre-game warm ups before playing the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills officially signed eight-year veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills to the practice squad on Monday, putting days of rumors to rest.

Stills played 10 games and caught 11 passes in Houston this season. Though he’s known as a deep threat, McDermott is still assessing where Stills will fit on this receiving corps.

“We’re just getting started with Kenny now in the mix. We’ll see what he’s able to digest,” said McDermott. I know he’s a good player and see how we can integrate him into what we’re doing here.”

Stills could slide into Cole Beasley’s role in the slot on Saturday. According to the NFL Management Council and Players Association, teams can have unlimited practice squad elevations without having to clear waivers during this postseason. Beasley remains week-to-week with a knee injury.

Isaiah McKenzie stepped up in Beasley’s absence, and could continue in the slot. He finished the Bills regular season finale with six catches for 65 yards, two touchdowns, and returned a punt 84 yards for a score against the Dolphins.

Brian Daboll was pleased with McKenzie’s performance and emphasized his importance to the team during his Monday afternoon press conference.

“He’s a little energizer bunny that gets everybody going,” said Daboll. “He’s got great focus and works incredibly hard at practice. You root for guys like that who come up that way, keep on fighting, keep on scrapping. He’s a big part of the glue in that receiver room.”