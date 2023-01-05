Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden works against Duke during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills announced that they have signed safety Jared Mayden and released cornerback Xavier Rhodes days after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the middle of a game.

Mayden was signed into the Bills’ practice squad back in October after spending time in the practice squad of the New York Jets. He played as a safety in six games ever since he joined in 2020.

Mayden played college football in Alabama before he became an undrafted free agent in the NFL — spending time in the practice squads of the Philidelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bills also announced that, in order to accommodate Mayden, they released Rhodes as cornerback.

This announcement comes days after the suspended Bills vs. Bengals game where Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. He is hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and a representative said that he is moving “in a positive direction.“