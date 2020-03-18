Bills sign RB Taiwan Jones to one-year deal

Live Now
Buffalo Bills
Veteran running back Tawain Jones is returning to Buffalo. The 31-year-old agreed to a one-year deal with the Bills.

Jones spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Bills, and was mainly a contributor on special teams. Both of his stints in Buffalo ended in injury.

He spent the 2019 season with the Houston Texans, and recorded the 34-yard reception in overtime to set up the Texans’ game-winning field goal against the Bills in the AFC Wild Card game last season.

As reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, players are prohibited from entering their team facilities through March 31st. The Bills and their new acquisitions are acknowledging the deals in free agency, but will be unable to have them complete physicals or sign any paperwork in person until after that date.

