Bills sign quarterback Matt Barkley, re-sign P Schmidt

ORCHARD PARK,NY (WIVB) - The Buffalo Bills announced changes to their roster Wednesday morning.

The team signed quarterback Matt Barkley and brought back punter Colton Schmidt. To make room on the roster the Bills put punter Corey Bojorquez (shoulder) and running back Taiwan Jones(neck) on injured reserve.

Barkley was added to help an injury riddled quarterback position, Josh Allen is out with an elbow injury and Derek Anderson is in concussion protocol, leaving Nathan Peterman the only healthy quarterback on the roster.

Schmidt was beat out in camp by Bojorquez.