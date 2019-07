Coach McDermott started out by saying that wide receivers Robert Foster, Zay Jones, tight ends Jason Croom, Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, Ike Boettger. Quinton Spain and Jerimiah Sirles would not practice today.

McDermott was asked about the leadership newly signed free agent center Mitch Morse brings to the offense, "inherently with that center position with what comes with that, it's a leadership position,very similar to the quarterback position, obviously not quite as much, but a lot of what we do and a lot of what other people do runs through that offensive line and that center position, so Mitch's personality, his approach to his job, in the short amount of time we've been together, has been what we hoped it would be. He's humble, wants to work at it and has a great way of connecting others to what we he's trying to get accomplished."