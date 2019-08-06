Bills sign Jarron Jones, Rochester Native, former Notre Dame lineman

Buffalo Bills

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:
JARRON JONES SATURDAY COMBINE_1488667032626.jpg

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills have signed Rochester native Jarron Jones.

Jones, 25, graduated from Aquinas in 2012, and then went on to play defensive line for Notre Dame.

Jones, listed a 6 foot 6 inches and 320 lbs, was an undrafted rookie, and made the switch to the other side of the ball as a tackle on the offensive line.

Jones has bounced around a few teams in the NFL, signing previously with the Giants, Buccaneers, and Seahawks.

The Bills made the announcement on Twitter, adding that the Jones signing comes in the wake of an injury to tackle LaAdrian Waddle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss

News 8 Sports Team

Thad_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Thad Brown
Sports Director
Prescott_PGAbkgd-200.jpg
Prescott Rossi
Sports Reporter