ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There have already been some big changes to the Bills offensive line when it comes to both adding new players and subtracting guys who were here last year.

The latest move came on Monday afternoon when the Bills signed former Titans’ guard Rodger Saffold to a one-year deal after he was released by the Tennessee last week. He’s coming off a season where he was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021. Saffold spent three seasons with the Titans after signing with Tennessee in free agency back in 2019.

Saffold is already familiar with Bills new offensive line coach, Aaron Kromer as he had the same role while the two were in Los Angeles in 2017 and 2018 together. Saffold, a 2010 second-round draft pick, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Rams.

