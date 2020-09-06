Bills sign 17 players to the practice squad

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Duke Williams (82) catches a pass during an NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (James P. McCoy/The Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – This season NFL teams can have up to 16 players on their practice squad. The Bills have 17 on their initial practice squad with running back Christian Wade as an exemption as part of the league’s international pathway player program.

Here is the full list:

OT Trey Adams

TE Nate Becker

OL Evan Boehm

DE Bryan Cox Jr.

TE Jason Croom

DB Dane Jackson

DB Cam Lewis

DE Mike Love

OT Victor Salako

LB Andre Smith

DB Josh Thomas

RB Christian Wade

T Brandon Walton

QB Davis Webb

RB Antonio Williams

WR Duke Williams

DT Justin Zimmer

All of these players were with the Bills during training camp.

Keep in mind, this could change as the week goes on as certain players go through the COVID-19 protocols in order to sign with new teams.