ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills concluded their activity in the 2022 NFL Draft by grabbing Baylon Spector in the 7th round.

The Calhoun, Georgia native was a two-year starter at Clemson and played in 53 games total for the Tigers. During his five-year collegiate career, he racked up 210 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. Spector was named second-team All-ACC in 2020.

He comes from a family of Clemson Tigers. His father, Robbie, was a wide receiver at Clemson in the late 1980s. He has a brother, Brannon, who is currently a receiver on the team and the two were teammates from 2019-2021. Spector also has a sister, who was a cheerleader at the school.

The Clemson projects to be a depth piece in the Bills linebacker room. Spector was the second linebacker the Bills took in the draft as they selected Terrel Bernard in the 3rd round.