Bills seek input on New Era Field changes

BUFFALO, NY (WROC) - The Buffalo Bills are hoping to get feedback from fans about potential changes to New Era Field, as the team launches a study into the future of the stadium.

A survey sent out to fans on Tuesday gauges how they would feel about upgrades to New Era Field versus building a new stadium. The survey also seeks input on where to build that stadium.

The survey also asks fans to rate which stadium features they care about the most, including ticket prices, seat comfort, and a roof for the field.

The survey also seeks fan input about game day experiences, like how important tailgating is for fans.

The survey comes a month and a half after the Bills hired a firm to study upgrades and changes to New Era Field and KeyBank Center, the home of the Sabres.

If you'd like to take the survey, you can click here.