Bills season ticket prices going up again

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) The price of being a Buffalo Bills season ticket holder is about to go up.

On average, the cost of season tickets in 2020 will be 4.6% higher, which is just over $4 more per game.

Obviously, seat location will determine how much a fan pays, but all locations in New Era Field will be affected. Fans should expect to pay between $360 and $1,259 for a season ticket.

Here are the average price increases, broken down:

12% of seats – $9-13

25% of seats – $6-8

31% of seats – $3-5

32% of seats – $1-2

In addition to the changes coming to season ticket prices, the cost of season parking will also see an increase. Cash lots will be $20 more, but premium lots and the camper lot will be $50 more.

