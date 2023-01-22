ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills season started this year with aspirations of finally winning the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy.

It ended with yet another disappointing playoff defeat, this time at their home stadium as the Bengals beat the Bills 27-10.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals on two touchdown drives to open the game and Cincinnati never looked back.

The Bills had no answers for anything the Bengals did on offense, despite the team playing without three of their starting offensive linemen. Injuries to the Bills’ defense finally caught up to them as they appeared grossly outmatched.

Josh Allen was able to get the Bills within a score in the second quarter, capping off a 15-play drive with a QB sneak, but that was as close as they would get.

This is the fourth straight year the Bills have lost in the playoffs, and the second straight year they lost in the divisional round.