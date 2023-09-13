ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Jets running back Breece Hall broke a run for 83 yards against the Bills on Monday night, but he did not reach the end zone. Second year cornerback Christian Benford’s did not give up on the play and kept a touchdown off the board.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott raved about the play on Wednesday saying it’s the kind of play that should be on highlight shows everywhere.

“Those are the plays that you should show to kids when you are trying to teach,” said McDermott. “I’ve got young kids trying to teach them this is how you play the game. This is how you live your life. He outworked people. The result of it was it saved us four points.”

Benford said it meant a lot to him to have his head coach hold that play with such honor and respect.

“It’s a wholesome thing,” said Benford. “It feels good to have him say that.”

Safety Micah Hyde said it’s awesome to see a player with that much effort.

“I told CB [Christian Benford] right after that it was a hell of a play,” said Hyde. “That’s stuff you can win with. That’s one of those things that don’t go unnoticed.”

McDermott added that play is what should be written about and put on televisions.

“It’s all about teaching our kids and teaching our society the right way,” said McDermott.

Hyde was asked if Benford said anything back after commending him on the touchdown saving play.

“I think he said ‘appreciate it'”, said Hyde. “But he’s a man of very few words.”

Benford finished the game with four tackles and one pass deflection.