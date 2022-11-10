ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Unsurprisingly, Sean McDermott played it very close to the vest with his injury update for Josh Allen on Wednesday. McDermott said that Allen is day to day and the team doesn’t know if he will play on Sunday.

Allen did not practice at all on Wednesday, but was seen wearing a sleeve or a brace on his injured right elbow. The one thing everyone does know is that Allen is going to do everything he can.

“We’ve chatted here and there,” said center Mitch Morse. “He’s just a tough dude, resilient guy. I’m letting him play this out as he can.”

One of Allen’s best friends on the team, Dawson Knox, said that QB1 is optimistic. Knox added that he considers Allen to be ‘a dog’ referring to his competitive nature.

“That’s a great word for him,” said Knox. “He’s going to be in that training room 24/7 doing everything he can to get back on that field. From what I can tell he’s in a pretty good mood.”

Allen has reportedly suffered an injury to his UCL located in his right elbow. He missed four games his rookie season back in 2018 for a similar injury.

“All he can do is focus on his job as cliché as that is,” said Morse. “Trust that the trainers are doing their job and the staff is doing their job. Then go out and execute the best you can and see what happens.”

No matter whether it’s Allen or Case Keenum under center on Sunday, the Bills said the expectations for this offense won’t change.

“We can’t change the standard,” said Stefon Diggs. “You got to do your job.”