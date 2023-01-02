Hamlin was given CPR on the field before being taken off by an ambulance

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WROC) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field by an ambulance after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game vs. the Bengals. He received CPR while on the field. The game has been postponed and will not be completed Monday night.

The play occurred midway through the first quarter. Hamlin made a tackle on Tee Higgins, who lowered his shoulder to brace for the hit and appeared to hit Hamlin in the facemask area.

Hamlin was able to stand up, but then immediately collapsed.

Trainers from both teams immediately rushed to the field to attend to him. ESPN reported on the broadcast that Hamlin received CPR, with play-by-play announcer Joe Buck saying that Hamlin received CPR for at least nine minutes.

Hamlin was taken off the field via a stretcher and left in an ambulance. His mother, who was in attendance at the game, rode with him to UC Medical Center.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, and the games officials talked for several minutes before the game was temporarily suspended.

The game was officially suspended at 10:03 p.m., over an hour after the injury occurred.

The NFL released a statement saying in part—

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

The NFL said they have been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which was in agreement with postponing the game.

The Bengals led the Bills 7-3 at the time of the injury.