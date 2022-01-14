                                                 
Bills safeties Poyer, Hyde named to AP All-Pro Teams

Buffalo Bills

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 15: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills and Micah Hyde #23 walk toward the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — A pair of Buffalo Bills safeties have received national honors.

Jordan Poyer (first team) and Micah Hyde (second team) were named Friday to the AP All-Pro team. According to team officials, Poyer is the first Bills safety to be named to the AP first team since Henry Jones in 1992.

The veteran safeties helped the Bills become the league’s best defense, allowing an NFL-low 272.8 yards per game during the regular season, and an NFL-low 17 points per game.

Poyer and Hyde each recorded five interceptions this season and combined for 4 sacks as well.

The Bills take on the Patriots for the third time this season in Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card game.

