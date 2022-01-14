Bills safeties Poyer, Hyde named to AP All-Pro Teams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — A pair of Buffalo Bills safeties have received national honors.
Jordan Poyer (first team) and Micah Hyde (second team) were named Friday to the AP All-Pro team. According to team officials, Poyer is the first Bills safety to be named to the AP first team since Henry Jones in 1992.
The veteran safeties helped the Bills become the league’s best defense, allowing an NFL-low 272.8 yards per game during the regular season, and an NFL-low 17 points per game.
Poyer and Hyde each recorded five interceptions this season and combined for 4 sacks as well.
The Bills take on the Patriots for the third time this season in Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card game.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
- Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
- Running Back: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
- Tight End: Mark Andrews, Baltimore
- Wide Receivers: Davante Adams , Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco
- Left Tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco
- Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tamp Bay
- Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
- Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas
- Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
- Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
- Interior Lineman: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
- Linebackers: Micah Parsons, Dallas; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay
- Cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
- Safeties: Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore
- Punter: A.J. Cole, Las Vegas
- Kick Returner: Braxton Berrios, New York Jets
- Punt Returner: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore
- Special Teamer: J.T. Gray, New Orleans
- Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
- Quarterback: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
- Running Back: VACANT
- Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City
- Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
- Left Tackle: Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
- Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
- Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
- Right Guard: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
- Center: Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
DEFENSE
- Edge Rushers: Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
- Interior Lineman: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
- Linebackers: Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
- Cornerbacks: J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta
- Safeties: Justin Simmons, Denver; Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Placekicker: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
- Punter: Bryan Anger, Dallas
- Kick Returner: Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Rams
- Punt Returner: Jakeem Grant, Chicago
- Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis (tie)
- Long Snapper: Josh Harris, Atlanta