Bills safeties Poyer, Hyde named to AP All-Pro Teams

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 15: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills and Micah Hyde #23 walk toward the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — A pair of Buffalo Bills safeties have received national honors.

Jordan Poyer (first team) and Micah Hyde (second team) were named Friday to the AP All-Pro team. According to team officials, Poyer is the first Bills safety to be named to the AP first team since Henry Jones in 1992.

The veteran safeties helped the Bills become the league’s best defense, allowing an NFL-low 272.8 yards per game during the regular season, and an NFL-low 17 points per game.

Poyer and Hyde each recorded five interceptions this season and combined for 4 sacks as well.

Congrats to Jordan Poyer who was voted 1st team All-Pro at safety.

Recognition a long time coming.

He received 12 of 50 votes.



Micah Hyde is a second team All-Pro with 10 votes.



Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and Isaiah McKenzie (?) all got 1 vote.#BillsMafia — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 14, 2022

The Bills take on the Patriots for the third time this season in Saturday night’s AFC Wild Card game.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

SPECIAL TEAMS

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

DEFENSE

SPECIAL TEAMS