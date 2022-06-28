BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Kim Pegula, co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is “progressing well” following her trip to the hospital for unexpected health issues, her family announced Tuesday in a statement.

Pegula was hospitalized earlier this month to receive medical care.

Pegula is “rehabilitating from a health issue,” the statement reads. It does not specify any more details regarding what issues Pegula faced.

The statement says the family is grateful for the care she’s received, and thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes.

“We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time,” it reads.

In 2018, Pegula became the first female team president of NFL and NHL history following her presidential promotion at Pegula Sports and Entertainment properties.