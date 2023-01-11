BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All-Pro safety Micah Hyde and wide receiver Jamison Crowder returned to practice Wednesday and the Bills have opened the three-week window for them to be activated from injured reserve, coach Sean McDermott said.

McDermott ruled both players out for Sunday’s playoff game against the Dolphins.

Hyde had surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck sustained during the Bills’ win against the Titans in the second week of the season.

Crowder was placed on IR after breaking his ankle in the Bills win against the Ravens in Week 4.

Hyde was initially ruled out for the season after his surgery that was said to require six to nine months of recovery. He took on a mentoring role when rejoining the Bills in mid-October.

Damar Hamlin had been starting in Hyde’s place before going on IR following his cardiac arrest in the game at Cincinnati last Monday night.

“Credit to Micah and the doctors,” McDermott said. “He’s just been so focused on leading No. 1, and the position he can lead from since he’s been out and influencing our team that way.”

“You never count Micah Hyde out,” McDermott added. “And I would say the same with JC.”

Crowder had six catches for 60 yards in the first four weeks of the season. The Bills have struggled to find consistent production from the slot receiver position since his injury. Cole Beasley was signed to the practice squad last month and caught three passes for 23 yards in three appearances.