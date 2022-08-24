ORCHARD, PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday was the first day that teams could move players to the reserve/PUP list, which would cause a player to miss the first four weeks of the regular season.

The Bills made the move with offensive guard Ike Boettger, but not Tre White as they hold out hope that he can be ready for the start of the regular season, or at least before Week 5.

“We’re trying to run out the clock here and make that move,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. “This gives us another week to see where he’s at. He’s doing well. I get the angst or the uncertainty. I know people want answers, candidly, we don’t have the final answer.

As White recovers physically from his torn ACL suffered last Thanksgiving, he also has to deal with the mental challenges of rehab. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said not being on the field can weigh on you. It’s something the pair talked about earlier in the week.

“It’s hard. He wants to be out there with his teammates. He wants to be continuously making progress,” said Frazier. “With the injury that he has, there are going to be times that you’re moving in this direction and then, all of a sudden, you can stall. You gotta be able to handle that mentally. I think he’s handling things overall really, really well.”

White went to an outside doctor for his surgery, so the Bills have to be in agreement with that medical team on when he can return to practice, and there will be a ramp-up period to when he can actually play.

“We’re gonna make sure we’re all in agreement that he’s ready to start practicing. We’re not gonna say on a Wednesday, Thursday, ‘Tre get out there’ and play him on Sunday,” said Beane. “These other guys are getting ready for the season. They’ve practiced a lot and calloused themselves up. We need to do that to be fair to him, too.”

If the Bills do put White on the reserve/PUP list, he would not be able to play or practice for the first four weeks of the regular season. The Bills open with a difficult start to the season, traveling to the Rams, hosting the Titans, and visiting the Dolphins and Ravens.