ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills have given fans a sneak peak at what the future home of the team could look like.

At 8 a.m., the team tweeted “Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium.” It included two photos, showing the idea for the inside and outside of the project.

“The Bills, in conjunction with Legends and stadium architectural firm Populous, have left no stone unturned in covering every innovative element of new stadium design,” the Bills wrote on their website. “The exterior stadium image highlights the team’s desire for a visual identity that reflects some of the historical architecture of Buffalo, while also delivering a modern appearance.”

The Bills have made clear that the renderings are subject to change. The anticipated construction of the stadium could be completed in the next four years.

Current season tickets will have the first priority for seats at the new stadium, the Bills said.

