Bills reportedly part ways with WR coach

Orchard Park, NY - Another day, another rumored assistant coach departure from Buffalo.

This time, it's Alex Marvez from Sirius NFL Radio who reports the Bills have dismissed wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie. The story was later corroborated by multiple sources.

2018 was just Robiskie's first year in Buffalo, but he was the most tenured coach on the staff. Robiskie has been in the NFL since 1982 and was the Raiders offensive coordinator in the Bills first AFC Championship game win.

The Bills receivers struggled early, but Robert Foster blossomed late in the season and Zay Jones finished with 56 catches and seven touchdowns. It, apparently, was not enough to save Robiskie's job.

This is the eighth season in the last nine where Buffalo has not retained the wide receiver coach. Only Sanjay Lal lasted more than one season. He handled the wideouts both years under Rex Ryan.