Bills reportedly fire Crossman

Many Bills fans got their wish Thursday.

The Bills reportedly parted ways with special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. Multiple sources has the story during the middle of the afternoon.

Buffalo’s kicking game had drawn the ire of fans, particularly during a home loss to the Jets where two long kick returns led to points.

Crossman came to the Bills in 2013 with Doug Marrone and survived two coaching changes in his six seasons.

His results were mixed, but the Buffalo special teams cratered in 2018. The team was ranked in the bottom half of all coverage and return stats except kickoff coverage. Football Outsiders ranked the Bills as the worst special teams in the NFL.

Crossman is the third assistant to reportedly be let go this week, following offensive line coach Juan Castillo and wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie.