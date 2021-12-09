Bills remain upbeat despite recent struggles

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a tough couple of months for the Bills, who have lost four of the last seven, fell a game and a half behind in the AFC East race, and even let the hated Patriots take over again the number one spot in the AFC.

You would think the mood in the locker room would be trending towards down or maybe the guys might be getting a little bit tight. Actually, it’s anything but.

“Guys are still joking, guys are still laughing, guys are still dancing around and being them,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins, one of the biggest personalities on the team. “I would say the definition of uptight in this building is where you can walk around and not see smiles. But everybody is still smiling, everybody is still stepping forward.”

“We don’t have those guys that mope around or get down,” said Stefon Diggs. “Nobody likes to lose. I’m a real sore loser so I always want to get the taste of my mouth. I feel like that’s kind of the mantra of this team.”

The Bills have failed to win consecutive games since they racked up victories in four wins from weeks 2-5. Once the Super Bowl favorites, they’re now trying to just remain in playoff position. But the Bills are confident they have the right players in the locker room to turn it around.

“You’ve got to lean on the leaders of this team,” said quarterback Josh Allen. “We’ve got some really, really great ones. Just great dudes that have been in situations like this before.”

“Positive energy, positive vibes. That kind of feeds off each other. No reason to come in and hang your hat down,” said safety Jordan Poyer. “We’ve still got work to do.”

One of the dilemmas for the Bills is trying to fix problems that have plagued them all year this late in the season in Week 14. As Allen and Diggs said, the key is not trying more things, but actually doing less. As Diggs said, “don’t go trying adding so many things that you lose yourself.”

The Bills will try and get back in the win column Sunday afternoon against the Buccaneers.