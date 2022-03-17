ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills have released wide receiver Cole Beasley.

The move saves the team approximately $6 million against the salary cap.

As expected, #Bills have released Cole Beasley saving $6.1M against the cap. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) March 17, 2022

Beasley’s release was somewhat expected after the Bills resigned wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a two-year contract earlier this week.

Beasley joined the Bills in 2019 and in three years with the team he caught 231 passes in the regular season for nearly 2,500 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Before joining the Bills, the slot receiver spent seven years with the Dallas Cowboys.

Buffalo made a big splash in free agency Wednesday night with the announcement that the Bills and star pass rusher Von Miller agreed to a reported six-year $120 million contract.

