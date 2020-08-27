Bills release kicker Stephen Hauschka

Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka, right, with Corey Bojorquez holding, kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 13-12. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills 2020 training camp kicking competition has come to an end, as the team announced the release of veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka.

Hauschka has been with the Bills since 2017 and signed a two-year extension last preseason. The 35-year-old was entering his 13th NFL season.

Buffalo retains rookie placekicker Tyler Bass, who they drafted in the sixth round in the 2020 NFL Draft. He attended Georgia Southern University.

Tyler Bass took a small step ahead in the kicking battle.

He made 2 PATs and 2 FGs from 41 and 43, the latter into a semi tough win. Had an ugly miss from 55.

Haushka only got two PAT tries and missed once. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 27, 2020

During Thursday’s scrimmage, Bass made both extra points and field goals from 41 and 43 yards. He missed a field goal from 55 yards. Hauschka made an extra point and missed one with no field goal attempts.

The team also released punter Lachlan Edwards, leaving only punter Corey Bojorquez and Bass on the roster.