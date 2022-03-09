Jon Feliciano was released by the Bills on Wednesday. The Bills and a league source confirmed the move to News 8. The team made an official announcement about an hour after the news broke.

Feliciano tweeted “It’s been great Buff” a bit before 7pm and that set off social media alarms. Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com and the Buffalo Kickoff Live pregame show was the first to report the news.

According to the source, there was discussion between Feliciano and the Bills on a renegotiated contract. However, Feliciano was unwilling to take a paycut.

According to Bills GM Brandon Beane, there was no discussion about a new deal. Feliciano was simply informed of his release and both sides moved on.

Feliciano joined the Bills on a free agent deal in 2019 after four years as a reserve with the Raiders. He signed initially for two years and eight million dollars. Feliciano stayed in Buffalo during the 2021 offseason on a new three-year, 17 million dollar deal.

Injuries were a problem for Feliciano the last two seasons. He missed six games in 2021 and eight in 2020.

When healthy, Feliciano was a solid, but not spectacular interior lineman who brought toughness and an attitude to the Bills O-line. He was a starter every game he played in Buffalo until the end of the 2021 season when his injuries and the emergence of Ryan Bates helped send Feliciano to the bench. Feliciano ended up making 35 starts in all, including four in the postseason.

Feliciano played mostly guard, but also had extensive snaps at center for the Bills. His release will save the team approximately $3.3 million against the salary cap.

With the move, the Bills are now cap compliant, but with only about a half million to spare. There still must be more cuts or contract restructuring for Buffalo to sign their draft class, let alone chase free agents when the new league year begins next week.

Feliciano will have offers from other teams in the league and very likely from the Giants. New York not only is now coached by former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, but Buffalo offensive line coach Bobby Johnson took the same job under Daboll. Johnson also coached Feliciano three seasons while both were with the Raiders. In addition, former Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen is now in charge of the Giants front office.