Bills regular season finale flexed to 4:25pm

Buffalo Bills

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 13: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball after a catch against the New York Jets at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. Bills beat the Jets 27 to 17. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills will close out their season doing something they’ve only done once all year: playing a late afternoon game.

The NFL announced late Sunday that the Bills game vs. the Jets in week 18 will kickoff at 4:25pm. Since the Buffalo game directly impacts the Patriots (New England needs a win and a Bills loss to earn the AFC East crown), the Patriots and Dolphins will also play at 4:25pm.

There will be Saturday games for the final week of the season and those were announced Sunday night also. Kansas City will be at Denver for a 4:30pm kickoff while the Cowboys and Eagles will play at 8:15pm.

The Chiefs can still earn the AFC’s top playoff seed with a win and a Titans loss. If Kansas City loses to Denver, the Bills could hop the Chiefs in the playoff seeding. Buffalo still needs a win to lock up the AFC East. If they get that win, they will finish no lower than the 4-seed. The Bills will move up one rung with losses by the Chiefs or Bengals. They end up as the 2-seed if both teams lose.

Dallas and Philadelphia is a curious choice for a stand-alone finale. The Eagles are locked into a wild card and the Cowboys have clinched the NFC East. Both teams are playing only for seeding and Dallas cannot end up as the NFC 1-seed. The Packers locked up that slot with a win over Minnesota Sunday night.

The final game of the year will be a doozy. The Raiders and the Chargers will meet Sunday night in week 18 with the winner earning a wild card and the loser likely being out. This game could affect the Bills playoff opener.

If Buffalo can move up to the 3-seed, they would face Las Vegas in round one if the Raiders beat the Chargers. The Bills at the 3-seed would face the Chargers if L.A. wins on Sunday night and the Colts lose to the Jaguars during the afternoon.

No matter what, the first week 18 in a long time will involve plenty of intrigue for NFL fans in Western New York.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss