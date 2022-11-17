ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Everyone at One Bills Drive is well aware of the weather forecast for this weekend’s home game against the Browns. Over two feet of snow could potentially fall in Western New York between Thursday and Sunday, including some possibly during the game.

It evoked many memories of that crazy snow game the Bills played against the Colts in 2017. On Wednesday, some of the guys who were in that game talked about their memories and lessons learned. For Von Miller, questions about that were a chance to hone the ol’ comedy routine.

“Snow is here?” said Von Miller. “No way. It snows in Buffalo? They ain’t tell me that. When I signed here they did not tell me that.”

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was a member of the Bills game against the Colts in 2017 and vividly remembers the “snow globe”.

“We went out for like pregame and it was no snow,” said Dawkins. “It was like flurries. When we came out for an actual stretch and all that stuff it was like a foot and a half.”

An overlooked part of football games in inclement weather is special teams. Buffalo’s long snapper, Reid Ferguson said the biggest struggle for him in the 2017 Colts game was the fact that the snow got stuck in the laces.

“It ended up freezing in the laces so you couldn’t really feel it,” said Ferguson. “It felt like you were snapping a totally round ball without any laces.”

Jordan Poyer said the blizzard changed the entire way the game was played.

“They came out in heavy personnel and ran the ball,” said Poyer. “It wasn’t a whole lot of pull schemes. It was more zone schemes to try and get the traction to get downhill.”

The Bills are scheduled to play the Browns this Sunday at 1pm in Orchard Park. Head coach Sean McDermott said at this time he does not expect any change to the game time or location.

“It just comes down to focusing on your technique because you can slip,” said Dawkins. “You can fall and you can get hurt. But just understanding that the surfaces might be different that’s really like all it is.”

The Bills have several members of the team who have never experienced a snowstorm. Josh Allen added that he’s giving some of the rookies advice on how to drive in the snow.

“We got ice scrapers in front for our guys to take home,” said Allen. “Just to be safe.”

“At least this time around we can expect it to happen instead of being a little blindsided like we were in 17,” said Ferguson.”

One thing a big snowstorm would do is limit both offenses on what they could do during a game. Dawkins is actually kind of looking forward to that possibility implying that the game will be more like backyard football.

“Old school kind of stuff if it happens,” said Dawkins. “It’ll be one of the funnest games you’ll ever see.”