Bills ready to take on Titans star Derrick Henry

Monday night will make it the fourth year in a row the Bills are going to face the Titans, but this Titans offense will look a little different. Julio Jones and AJ Brown are both expected to be healthy giving the Titans an unique group of weapons.

Not only are Jones, Brown and running back Derrick Henry big time players, they’re also literally big bodied. They will be a pain to tackle especially Henry.

“I’m not going to say that it’s necessarily fun,” Jordan Poyer said. “But at the same time, it’s a mindset at the end of the day. I think our defense is ready for the task. We’re going to have to have 11 guys running to the football and understanding that he is a very good back. We’re got to get population to the football.”

Bills defensive back Taron Johnson said that he takes the same approach no matter who the ball carrier is.

“9 times out of 10 I’m always the smaller guy so it don’t matter,” Johnson said.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Henry is a very tough guy to bring down. Adding that he’s just as effective running outside the tackles as he is inside of them.

“He’s fast and he pulls away from DB’s when he has the ball in his hands,” McDermott said. “So it’s a full plan if you will in making sure we understand not only how he runs but also how to get him down.”

“It’s him or me you feel me? It ain’t going to be me,” Johnson said.

The other part of the unique challenge for the Bills on defense this week is that the Tennessee offense that likes to ground and pound and run the ball is totally different than what they faced last week in Kansas City and the passing happy Chiefs.

As Jordan Poyer said, “it’s night and day”.

