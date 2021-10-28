Bills ready to move on after heartbreaking loss to the Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday afternoon that the bye week felt eerily similar to the bye last year. Both times the Bills went into the bye coming off a gut wrenching loss.

Last year’s team responded with an eight game game win streak. There’s plenty of belief that can happen again.

“Everybody remembers the Hail Mary and how we took that,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “Then we came out and won eight straight. I think guys are obviously upset at that loss and we’re hungry to get back to work. We kind of feel that same energy now.”

“Losing the way we did everybody wanted to count us out again but we don’t really care about that,” Allen said. “We’re a resilient group. We’re going to find ways to score in the red zone and to be better as a team.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday morning that he still believes in his team.

“I think the rest remains to be seen,” McDermott said. “In terms of how we trend, one week at a time. Every team is different and I believe in this football team and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Poyer believes that the team is a mature group and that will help them bounce back from such a tough loss.

“We’re not going to sit here and dwell on something that happened two weeks ago,” Poyer said. “We’re a good football team and we know that. Obviously that loss hurt, we moved on from that. We’re ready to go against the Dolphins.”

If the Bills win eight in a row again this year remains to be seen, but history says they should win this week. Sean McDermott is a perfect 4-0 coming off a bye. The secret of his success is simple.

As Jordan Poyer said, “he’s a great coach to play for and he prepares us extremely well”.