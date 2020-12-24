Bills react to Pro Bowl selections

DENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 19: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills makes a reception past De’Vante Bausby #41 of the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on December 19, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Given the way the Bills are playing it was a given they’d have multiple players selected to the Pro Bowl and they did as five guys made it.

Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, return specialist Andre Roberts and cornerback Tre’Davious White were all named to this year’s Pro Bowl.

And while they’re excited about being recognized, there’s a bigger goal they’re focused on.

“It’s obviously a big honor and I think it’s a team award, you don’t get there by yourself so as great as it is it’s nothing that I’m super focused on or trying to do. I’m just trying to be the best quarterback for this team that I can be but I guess that does mean we’re having team success so that’s why I’m all for it,” Allen explained.

This is the first time in Allen’s career he’s been named to the Pro Bowl. The same is true for Diggs and he echoed Allen’s comments about praising the rest of the offense for it.

“When I got the news I was super excited, I was super thankful, I was happy but it was like more so in that very moment I was thinking it was a collective effort. It’s not all me it’s more geared to my quarterback’s success, the O-line blocking their ass off and I thought about everybody else in that moment,” Diggs said.

“I’m more thankful for the people that I’m around to be able to get put in that position. Coach Daboll drawing it up, calling plays, putting me in a position to be successful and Josh making all the throws and the O-line blocking their ass off so kind of really thought about everybody else not just myself. That’s a team award, that’s not just a me thing.”

Edmunds and White were named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in their careers.

“I was excited you know a lot of family members, a lot of friends, a lot of people reached out to me and just congratulated me. I was really excited this being my second one it was just a real big accomplishment. But my eyes are set at a bigger stage just to keep going, make this push in the playoffs so that’s where my mind really is right now,” Edmunds said.

“I’m very grateful for that opportunity, I’m blessed to be named to the Pro Bowl but our biggest goal right now is to continue with the task at hand and keeping my eyes set at what we’re trying to accomplish as a team.”

And this is now the third straight Pro Bowl selection for Roberts.

“It’s always nice to get those kind of things you know you work hard all year for those things so it’s always nice to have that,” Roberts explained.