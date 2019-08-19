Bills reach injury settlement and release E.J. Gaines

Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines (28) talks to field judge Rick Patterson, center left, and back judge Dino Paganelli, left, as teammate Micah Hyde (23) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have reached an injury settlement and released cornerback E.J. Gaines.

The move was listed among the NFL’s transactions made Sunday and comes two weeks after the fifth-year player suffered a core muscle injury during training camp. Gaines was competing for a starting job opposite Tre’Davious White.

He rejoined the Bills this offseason after spending last year with Cleveland Browns, where he was limited to playing six games before suffering a season-ending concussion.

