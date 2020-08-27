Bills RB Devin Singletary says it’s important for athletes to use their platform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of Wednesday’s boycotts that shocked the sports world, the conversations have shifted for professional athletes. For many Black athletes, this is the time for them to use their voice and stand up and protest the social injustices that have plagued this country for decades.

Bills running back Devin Singletary says the team met on Wednesday night for a team meeting to come together and have those hard conversations, but also to use their platform as professional athletes.

“We had conversations about it, about having practice or not having practice, ultimately what we came up with is that we need to come together as a team, find a solution, basically use our platform. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong, and it’s time for change,” Bills running back Devin Singletary said to reporters on Zoom on Thursday. “That’s basically what the conversation was about last night, and that’s where we’re at as a team right now, what we can do, and how we can use our platforms.”

Figuring out what to say through that platform is what the Bills discussed at length in Wednesday night’s team meeting. They still haven’t figured out what they plan to do as a team, but when they do, the message will be from one unified front.

“A couple different things was brought up, we didn’t come to an agreement of what we should actually do as a team. I feel like different guys have different ways about it, but at this point we’re still trying to come up with a solution on how to move forward and we have this platform so we can reach out to different organizations for social justice, whatever it may be ways that we can help,” Singletary said.

“We had a pretty open team, guys are getting to know each other. Last night was really good for us, we were able to open up about how we felt, address certain things. We don’t want that to divide a team, so I felt with that, that was able to help us understand each other and come closer, being able to move forward in the right way.”

Like many athletes, Singletary says the events that have transpired hit close to home for him, and he’s just ready to help make a change.

“It’s hurtful to see, it’s still going on, it’s been going on, it’s just being brought to light now. It’s hurtful man, that could’ve been my brother, that could’ve been my cousin, that could’ve been a family member. You don’t ever want to see that,” Singletary said. “What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong, and that’s wrong. Something’s gotta give. We know we won’t be able to fix it overnight, but we need to see some type of progress.”