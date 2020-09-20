Bills QB Josh Allen tops first 300 yard game with first 400 yard game in week two

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen had another career day on Sunday with his first 400 yard game. Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns in the Bills’ 31-28 week two win over the Dolphins.

“It’s a lot of fun. We’ve got guys that are true professionals, know how to work, know how to get open and hats off to our five guys up front protecting all day. I had some good time back there to make some good decisions and allow our guys to go make some plays so it’s a total 11 man effort on the field and we had some success today but there’s still a few things we need to learn from and clean up,” Allen said after the game.

Connecting on the deep ball was a big area Allen needed to work on coming into this season. So after the game, he was asked “are they long ball questions done?”

Allen laughed and said “I’m asking you.”

The answer is yes. Allen has drastically improved in that aspect of his game. It also helps when you have a legitimate, number one wide receiver who is that true threat down field.

Allen’s favorite target in this one was Stefon Diggs which is music to Bills Mafia’s ears. Diggs ended with eight catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. He also had four catches over 20 yards, the longest was a 47-yard catch. The Bills also had a lot of success with their crossing routes against the Dolphins that really opened things up.

“We believe and trust our guys outside. I don’t think there’s many teams that can keep up with all of them and that what was just happening and what was working early on and we just kind of kept coming back to it and had some success but again teams are gonna see that now and they’re gonna try to figure out a way to stop that so we gotta figure out new ways to get our guys the ball,” Allen said.

#Bills QB Josh Allen after a 31-28 win over the Dolphins: "I feel like I've always played with a lot of confidence but in terms of knowing my playbook, knowing protection, expecting where my guys to be it goes hand in hand with how hard they work."@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/F2eO459WxF — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 20, 2020

“He’s got ice water in his veins I mean there’s no moment too big for him. That was true from the very start when we got him here quite honestly,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

“I’m proud of the way the guys are developing a mindset that the adversity we faced going back to the start of training camp with COVID, the adversity that we saw last week, the adversity we saw today, a lot of challenges and Josh is a leader. He does a great job leading by example and just that winning mindset, he’s a highly competitive guy.”

The Bills started off hot on offense in the first half but cooled off to start the second similar to what we saw last week. Even after the Bills defense came up with a huge goal-line stand, the next series the offense couldn’t do anything with it. The opened the door for the Dolphins to take the lead, which they did.

But even when Miami went up 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Allen and the offense kept their composure.

“There was no panic, it was just let’s go, we gotta get six, we gotta go put points up for our defense now,” Allen explained.

“Our guys were cool, calm and collected and we just kind of went out there and did our jobs and that’s just really what it comes down to is executing when our name’s called. We had a bunch of guys go do that today, a bunch of guys got open, they caught the ball when they needed to.”

This career day comes after Allen’s first 300 yard game in the season opener last week against the Jets.