Bills QB Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for 7th time

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with Zack Moss (20) after they connected for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a big week for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and the quarterback was recognized by the NFL Wednesday for his efforts.

Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after going 32 of 43 for 358 yards and five total touchdowns in a dominant 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team.

It was the ninth time in his career Allen has surpassed 300 passing yards in a game and his fifth career game with at least four touchdowns along with 300 yards.

This is the seventh time Allen has earned the conference award, and the first time this season.