Bills QB Josh Allen continues strong ranking in merchandise sales

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after defeating the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills defeated the Ravens 17-3. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen ranked 10th among all NFL players in officially licensed products and merchandise sales from March through May, according to new info released Thursday by the NFLPA.

Allen, who finished second in MVP voting last season, continued his strong performance in the rankings. He finished ninth last season’s merchandise sales and ninth in the March-February list.

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in receiving yards last season, ranked 47th in sales from March through May.

“Licensed products” goes beyond jersey sales. This includes trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more, per the NFLPA.

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady took the top spot in merchandise sales, followed closely by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Fields, Ezekiel Elliott, Trevor Lawrence and Rob Gronkowski rounded out the top 10.