Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey guiding the most talented unit in the league

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — A list of the people behind Josh Allen’s success will have quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey right at the top. But if you ask him to try and accept any credit, he’ll just say how thankful he is the Bills gave him a chance.

“Playing for six years in the NFL as a player, I was never able to get to that type of level of success,” said Dorsey, who also received a promotion to add passing game coordinator to his title in the offseason.

Dorsey had a forgettable career in the league, to put it lightly. The seventh-round draft pick threw eight touchdowns compared to just 18 interceptions and finished with a 2-11 record as a starter with the 49ers and the Browns.

“A lot of that was just because the team wasn’t good enough. So just to be a part of this is special for me and being a part of this quarterback room is definitely special,” added Dorsey.

It’s a quarterback room that loves to have fun. Practice is full of smiles and games. Allen and third-stringer Davis Webb race each other on a daily basis. The franchise QB is the ringleader and it’s exactly the type of room that Dorsey wants.

“I just think back to some of the coaches that I’ve had, what I’ve kind of related well to as a player, and just kind of understanding what this generation of players is about,” said Dorsey.

Under his watch might be the most loaded quarterback room in the league from top to bottom. Allen was runner-up for league MVP last year. Mitch Trubisky might be the most talented backup in the NFL and could start for multiple teams. Webb has a long career ahead of himself as a coach and has been praised ad nauseam for what he brings to the roster.

However, the motivation to improve and get better is never hard to find.

“My job is to constantly push them to get better. It’s their job to have that inner desire and inner fuel to get there and that burning desire to get better each and every day,” said Dorsey. “I’m going to push them to do that, that’s my job. I’m very fortunate where I can look anybody in the eye and say I’ve got four guys in my room who embody that attitude.”

Dorsey already had some coordinator looks this offseason and his future is bright. But that’s not the focus.

“I think everybody has dreams and aspirations and I’m very fortunate to be in the situation I’m in,” said Dorsey. “I think my main goal is obviously is what can I do to help this team win and this team be successful. Because if I do that then everything else kind of takes care of itself.”

Dorsey says he hasn’t become a part of Josh Allen’s “Settlers of Catan” circle, though the other QBs went him to. He did buy the game for his family at Christmas and says that he’ll eventually get around to it, but added with a laugh that he has a few time constraints right now.