Bills put AFC on notice with historic offensive performance

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass against Adrian Phillips #21 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills have sent a message to the rest of the AFC and did so in record-breaking fashion. The Josh Allen-led offense became the first team in the Super Bowl era to score a touchdown on each of its first seven possessions in a playoff game.

After struggling to put up points in their Week 13 matchup against the Patriots, the Bills have scored in 11 out of their last 13 drives dating back to their Week 16 meeting. The only thing that has slowed down this Bills offense against New England is the clock.

The fireworks began with Josh Allen scrambling to his right and finding Dawson Knox in the back right corner of the end zone for the first score of the game. In what was a fantastic play in real-time was even more phenomenal when Allen revealed that he didn’t intend for the pass to be completed.

“Honestly I thought I threw the ball away,” said Allen. “He made an unbelievable play, but I got hit and I got up, I was going back to the huddle. I think it was 3rd down. As I was going back to the huddle, I was going off the field basically and everyone was celebrating and I had no idea what was going on. Still, I had sat down and I go what happened and nobody could tell me an explanation.”

Down the stretch for the Bills, Devin ‘Motor’ Singletary stepped up and became the feature back the Bills offense desperately needed. He continued his standout play in the Wild Card round rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

“We got guys who been kicked when they were down and just kept on going and the number one guy that I can think of is Motor,” said Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins. “In the beginning of the season guys were bashing him. Motor just kept his head up, he kept his feet going and now everyone is like Motor this Motor that.”

In a night where Knox and Singletary found the end zone twice, Allen stole the show with his dominant five-touchdown performance. He was a thorn in the side of Bill Belichick’s defense, proving to be a problem through the air and with his feet.

Allen had more touchdowns (5) than he did incompletions (4). He became the first quarterback in NFL playoff history to throw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 60+ yards on the ground.

“It’s fun to watch a young guy develop and there is a lot that goes into that,” said Sean McDermott. “Number one is the player in this case Josh taking great ownership of his development and his preparation this week is what led him to the results you guys saw on the field.”

After tonight there have only been two games in Belichick’s career where he was unable to force the opposing team to punt. Both games have been against the Bills with those games taking place within the last four weeks.

Allen wasn’t sacked. Five different Bills scored. They were a perfect six for six in the red zone. It was a perfect performance from Brian Daboll down to the players who executed their assignments.

“It seems like we could have done anything we wanted to out there,” said Knox.