SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WROC) — Bills punter Matt Araiza and two of his former teammates at San Diego State University have been accused in a California court civil lawsuit of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.

According to an article from the Los Angeles Times, Araiza is accused of having sex with the minor outside of a home and then bringing her inside the room where she was repeatedly raped. The lawsuit alleges the then-high school senior went in and out of consciousness but remembers moments as the men took turns assaulting her.

No arrests have been made in the case at this time. Detectives have recently submitted their investigation to the San Diego County district attorney’s office to determine whether charges should be filed.

Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, stated that he had not reviewed the complaint but called the accusation false.

“It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills,” Armstrong told the Los Angeles Times. “There is no doubt in my mind that Matt Araiza ever raped that girl.”

The Bills released a statement on the matter shortly after the lawsuit was made public.

“We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

Earlier this week, Araiza, who earned the nickname “Punt God” for his booming punts in college, had won the punting competition when the Bills released Matt Haack. Haack was quickly signed by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bills will play the Carolina Panthers in their preseason finale on Friday night. After winning the training camp battle, Araiza is the only punter on the team’s roster.

